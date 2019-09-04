Frank Connor, 86, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Philadelphia, he came to Quarryville at the age of six and was raised by the Walter Haverstick family. Frank was the loving husband of Naomi (Eberly) "Punk" Connor for 39 years.
Frank was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was a self-employed plumber for many years. Frank was active in the Quarryville community. He was a Past Master in the Washington Lodge # 156, F&A.M., a member of the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge, a life-member of the American Legion and a member of Zion U.C.C.
In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by 6 children: Frank Connor, Renee' Connor, companion of John Potter, Shane Connor, companion of Denise Charles, Richard Shoff, Timothy Shoff, husband of Kathy, and Wendy, wife of Randy Lawrence. Also surviving are 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
A service celebrating Frank's life will take place in the Ellingsworth Auditorium of the Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community, 625 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Friends may visit with the family from 6:00-6:30 p.m. Private interment will be in the Quarryville Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at