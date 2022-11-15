Frank Charles Gaul, Jr., 74, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was the son of the late Frank Charles Gaul, Sr., and Lonita (Smith) Gaul. He was married to his loving wife, Marcia K. (Hershey) Gaul for 56 years.
Frank graduated from McCaskey High School. He worked for ITT Grinnell, NTN-BCA, and retired from Ametek (Hamilton Precision Metals). Frank was a longtime member of Elstonville Sportsmen's Association, Penn-Dutch Sportsmen's Club, and Southern Lancaster County Farmer-Sportsmen's Association.
He enjoyed reading, fishing, target shooting, classic cars, antiquing with his wife, and watching football. He inherited his love of the Packers from his father and was also an Eagles fan. Frank always put family first and made sure everyone was taken care of before himself.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Frank Charles Gaul III, brothers, Richard Gaul (Debbie), Kenneth Gaul, sisters, Vickie McMullen, Melody Adams, numerous nieces and nephews, and longtime friend, Harry K. "Smitty" Smith, Jr. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Darlene Gaul, Linda Oatman, and Diane Leanard (Joseph).
Frank's Funeral Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with a viewing from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will also be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 6PM to 8PM at the funeral home.
