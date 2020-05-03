Frank C. "Chick" Consoli

Frank C. Consoli, 87, of Mount Joy, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor North. Born in Nesquehoning, PA, he was the son of the late Luigi and Maria (Cozotorto) Consoli. Chick was the fiancé of Dorothy Geib of Mount Joy.
Chick proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was the owner of Consoli's Lounge and Earl's Story House in Mount Joy. He previously worked at Donegal Industries for 17 years. Chick enjoyed going to flea markets.
Chick was preceded in death by five brothers, Vincent, John, Louis, Anthony, and Joseph Consoli; and a sister, Caroline Remaker.
A private graveside service will be held at East Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or alz.org. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »