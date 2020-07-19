Frank B. Leed, 94, of New Providence, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, while under the care of Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. He was the beloved husband of Geraldine M. (Whirt) Leed, with whom he shared 36 years of marriage.
Born in West Lampeter Township, he was the son of the late B. Frank Leed and Myrtle (Andrews) Leed Lefever.
Frank grew up attending one and two-room schools in Lampeter. He went on to be one of the first employees of Andrews Excavating. Frank worked his way up from being an equipment operator to being an estimator, retiring with 54 years of service. He was also a farmer, raising tobacco and vegetables each year.
Whether he was mowing the grass, tinkering in his shop, or dealing with squirrels in his bird feeders, Frank found great enjoyment in his farm and loved being outside. He also cherished time spent with his grandchildren. Little children always gravitated to Frank, and at Christmas he and Geraldine would dress as Santa and Mrs. Claus for them. For a hobby, Frank had interests in antique cars and John Deere tractors. He was a member of Green Hill United Methodist Church and the Rough and Tumble Engineers Historical Association.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Patricia Hess and husband Duane, of New Providence, and Joyce Schneider and husband Robert, of Georgia; step daughters, Connie Weaver, of Rhode Island, and Charlene Burkholder, of Lititz; step son, Jeff Kauffman and wife Cindy, of Millersville; step daughter-in-law, Susan Kauffman, of Lancaster; sisters, Betty J. Hess, of Lancaster, and Barbara Aukamp and husband Paul, of Strasburg; and 4 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and 11 step great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna M. (Campbell) Leed; brothers, David, Milton, and John Leed; sisters, Gladys Jefferies and Mary Rineer; a step son, Melvin Kauffman; and a step granddaughter, Shannon Kissinger.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Frank's memory to The American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
