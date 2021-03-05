Frank B. Herceg, 76, of Bowmansville, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 1, 2021.
A son of the late Frank L. and Julia (Mako) Herceg, he grew up in Bethlehem, PA. He was married 51 years on June 8 to Karen L. (Lane) Herceg.
Frank was a graduate of Kutztown University with a B.S., Franklin & Marshall with a master's degree, and did post graduate work at the University of Pennsylvania and Edinboro State University.
He taught Earth Science and related subjects and ran the Ecology Club at Garden Spot High School until retiring in 1999. He coached and/or assisted in football, wrestling, track & field, and field hockey at Garden Spot and was a table worker for NCAA wrestling. He also dealt in live-edge wood and antiques at Shupp's Grove Antique Market.
He was a member of the National Speleological Society, Allentown Grotto, York Grotto, MAR (Mid-Appalachian Region) Caving Group, Berks Mineralogical Society, Sierra Club, Great Decisions, PSEA, National Geographic Society, and the Croatian Fraternal Union.
He enjoyed traveling extensively to 49 States and Canada, Belize, Turks and Caicos Islands, Cuba, Mexico, several European countries, Iceland, Chile, and China for work/study and also for fun, especially exploring caves.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter, Brinton L., wife of Jeffrey Culp of Lititz; two grandsons, Wade L. and Blaise C. Culp; and a brother, Ronald J. Herceg of Florida.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Frank's memory to Lancaster Conservancy, www.lancasterconservancy.org, or Sierra Club - Lancaster Group, PO Box 8344, Lancaster, PA 17604, or Berks Mineralogical Society c/o Dennis Buffenmyer 145 S. Ridge Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569. To send the family online condolences please visit www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.