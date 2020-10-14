Frank A. Schubert, 64, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Philadelphia to the late Frank and Ella Mae (Hennessy) Schubert and was the husband of Donna M. (Stypinski) Schubert with whom he celebrated 36 years of marriage on September 29th.
Frank was a salesman for Core & Main and a graduate of DeSales University. He was a member of the Cocalico Sportsman Club and enjoyed boating, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed shooting the breeze.
In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by two daughters, Jessica R. Schubert and Michelle C., wife of Ed McConahy, both of Harrisburg, and two sisters, Pat and Janice.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Frank's memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA, 15212.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.