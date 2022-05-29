Frank A. Lefever, age 84, of Lancaster, PA, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his home. He was born November 3, 1937 in Lancaster, the son of the late Charles Lefever and Gladys (Wivell) Barry.
Frank graduated in the Class of 1956 from J. P. McCaskey High School and Vocational Technical School. He worked as a machinist for over 50 years, retiring in 2006 after working on the Manheim Pike and Bud's Spring. He was known as the "Driveshaft Man" of the Manheim Pike.
Frank met his wife, Evelyn Dittus through mutual friends after church one day. Shortly after, in 1957, they decided to get married and remained together for the rest of his life. You could either find them on a bus trip with Fry Tours, traveling in their R.V., or at their place in the mountains. In his last fifteen years, Frank and Evelyn enjoyed their season tickets at the Lancaster Barnstormers Baseball games. Frank served for eight years (1977-1984) on the Lancaster City Council and as a chairman for a year (1987-1988) of the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County (the Cap Board). In addition to being a Boy Scout Leader, he was a member of many organizations including the YMCA Indian Guides, the Strasburg Sportsmen Club, Neighbors United, and the Lancaster Barnstormers Booster Club. Frank was also part of the Haystack Mountain Sportsmen's Club, where he enjoyed hunting in the Haystack Camp with his son, Brian. He also loved taking his camper out to the Allegheny National Forest with his brother, George. Frank will be remembered by his stories and will be greatly missed by his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Evelyn M. Lefever; daughter, Jody Lynne Kline; son, Brian Scott (Wendy) Lefever; two grandchildren, Rachel (Michael) Kelly and Jonathan (Tia) Kline; five great-grandchildren, Harper and Henley Kelly, Emma, Kathryn, and Valerie Kline; sister-in-law, Marianne Lefever; and two nieces, Jennifer Repella and Colleen Soukas.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Zachary Lefever and brother, George Lefever.
Professional Services are entrusted to Weber Funeral Homes, P.C. in Allentown. Services are at the discretion of the family. Interment will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery in Lancaster. Online condolences may be made at weberfuneralhomes.com.
A living tribute »