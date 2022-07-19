Frank A. Conrad, 75, of Pequea passed away at Hospice & Community Care on Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022. Born in Pequea Township on May 4, 1947, he was the son of the late Merle S. and Susanna Althoff Conrad.
Frank graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1965. A hard worker, Frank retired in 2009 from the Teamsters Union, finishing his career as a truck driver with Ready Mix for over 30 years. He had previously worked for Kurtz Brothers and MIller's Quarry as a driver.
He was a 20-year faithful member of Christ Covenant Church, Conestoga. He was a servant and prophet for the Lord. "The Wood Man", Frank enjoyed spitting wood, bird watching, horseback riding and training horses. He enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids compete with their horses. He enjoyed going to George's at Kendig Square quite often for breakfast and loved making chicken corn soup.
Frank will be missed by his daughter, Jody L., wife of Michael D. Graybill of Millersville; sons, Mark S., husband of Kimberly Conrad of Washington Boro and Shawn M. Conrad of Lancaster; grandchildren, Brianna, Ashlyn, Mark, Jr., and Darby and his great-grandchildren, Zaine, Eleanor Mae and Braylynne. He is also survived by his brothers, Harry, husband of Barbara Conrad of Grifton, NC and Ray, husband of Georgia Conrad of Lancaster and his sister, Martha R. Caldwell of Pequea. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Arthur (Sonny), Elsie, Sharlene, Nedra, Merle, Jr., Glenda and Susanna.
Family and friends are invited to Frank's celebration of life service on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 4 PM from the Christ Covenant Church, 3310 Main Street, Conestoga, PA with his son, Mark Conrad officiating. Friends will be received at the church on Friday from 3 to 4 PM. PLEASE PARK AT THE CONESTOGA FIRE COMPANY OR MELANIE B. SCHEID FUNERAL HOME, DO NOT PARK AT THE POST OFFICER OR THAT AREA. Interment will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »