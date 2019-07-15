Francoise Lynn

Francoise "Fran" Lynn, 75, of Mountville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 8, 2019 following a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Marguerite (Collette) Millot. Fran was the loving wife of Thomas D. Lynn with whom she shared 56 years of marriage.
Fran was born in Pont-Audemer, France and spent her life traveling back and forth between the U.S. and France visiting family and friends. In her earlier years, she was the archives manager at the Kodak Tower in Rochester, New York. Fran served faithfully in many ministry capacities over the years, being a loyal support to her husband's pastoral work. She had a deep love for people and could relate to persons from all walks of life. Most recently Fran attended and was active at Grace Baptist Church of Lancaster. She had the gift of hospitality and loved entertaining family and friends, cooking good food and filling her home with laughter.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Dominique, wife of Marlin Miller of East Petersburg, Nathalie, wife of John Veater of York, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a brother, Bernard Millot of France. Fran was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jennifer Black, her baby sister, Yvette Millot, a brother, Jean Millot and a son-in-law, William Black.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of Fran's life at Grace Baptist Church of Lancaster, 1899 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit and share a meal with the family immediately following the service. Flowers are welcome. Those desiring may send contributions in Fran's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com