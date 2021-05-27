Francoise J. Swisher

Françoise Jacqueline Swisher, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the age of 77. She was born on December 2, 1943 in Montmorillon, France.
She was preceded in death by her parents, the late Georges and Renée (Dubois) Perreau, brothers Georges and Jean Jacques Perreau.
Françoise is survived by two sisters, Anne Marie Olson of Crosby, Minnesota and Marie-Andrée Hager of Lawton, Oklahoma.
Françoise is survived by her husband, Walter Swisher of Ephrata, daughters, Catherine Swisher, of Akron, Michele (Donald) Gibble, of Lititz, Nathalie Swisher, of New Braunfels, TX, and Patricia (Eugene) Hackman, of Ephrata.
Grandchildren, Nikita Hackman, Brandon (Shenyele) Gibble, Jennifer (Jason) Fuehrer, Nathan (companion Brittany Zeller) Gibble and Christopher (companion Alissa May) Hackman.
Great-grandchildren, Kaylee Fuehrer, Brayden Allison, Aaron Allison, Kaiya Fuehrer, Michael Brechtlein, Karinna Fuehrer, Averie Gibble, Osiris Hackman, and Baby Fuehrer (October 2021).
She was employed at Schaeffer's Egg Company, Gerber and then later retired as a nurse's aide from Luther Acres. She spent every moment she could with her great-grandchildren and attended many of their sporting events.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Make A Wish Foundation at wish.org
Due to the COVID-19 indoor gathering limits, guests are kindly asked to keep visit time with the family brief. Guests are also asked to wear masks and follow all CDC Social Distancing Guidelines.
A visitation and viewing will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Funeral Home, 100 W. Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522 on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. followed immediately by funeral services at 9:30 a.m. Francoise will be laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in East Hanover Township, PA.
To offer condolences visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com