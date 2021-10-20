Francisco Geraldo Ortiz, Jr., 23, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on October 13, 2021. Born in Manhattan, NY, he was the son of Francisco Geraldo Ortiz, Sr. and Silvia B. Agramonte.
Francisco was raised in Lancaster and graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 2016. He grew up as a Christian. Everyone appreciated his sense of humor and he was always quick with a joke. Francisco had a deep passion and talent for the arts. He was skilled at playing the piano, guitar, cello, drums, and trumpet and wrote and sang his own music. He also loved performing in the school plays. He was fluent in Spanish, English, Creole, and French. He also loved computers and referred to himself as the Resident IT nerd.
In addition to his parents, Francisco is survived by his brother, Arrison B. Ortiz; his sisters, Ashley F. Ortiz and Abril Ortiz; his paternal grandparents Elido G. Ortiz and Ramona B. Luna Palanco; his maternal grandmother, Hilda M. Lantigua; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E King Street, Lancaster, PA, 17602 with Pastor Jose Nunez officiating. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM.
