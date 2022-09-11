Francis X. Schaller, Jr. aged 92, passed away on September 2, 2022. Born to the late Francis X. Schaller, Sr. and Anna (Krimmel) Schaller, he was raised in Lancaster where he graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1948. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served in Germany during the Korean Conflict.
After returning home, Francis went on to marry Marianne Adam sharing 66 happy years. He had a career with Armstrong World Industries for 40 years, designing machinery used in the production of flooring.
When not working, Francis loved to garden and grew vast amounts of vegetables for his family, friends, and neighbors. He had a loving heart for everyone around him. He was devoted to his faith and was a member of Sacred Heart Church for 65 years.
In addition to his wife Marianne, Francis is survived by his children: Anna Kirchner (Jeff), Christina Burroughs (Bill), Rose Ann Schaller and Francis F. Schaller; grandchildren William and Michelle and one sister, Helen Weigand. Francis is preceded in death by his son Michael Schaller, eight sisters and one brother.
Family will receive friends on Friday September 23, 2022 from 10 AM-11 AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. with a service to follow at 11 AM. Burial to follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. For those that are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Francis's memory may be made to Vision Corp, 244 N Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603 (https://visioncorps.net/donate), Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Road Suite D, York, PA 17402 (https://granehospice.com/donate/) or Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
Online condolences may be made to: SnyderFuneralHome.com