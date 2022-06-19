Francis X. "Frank" Bennawit, 65, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2022. Born in Lancaster to the late William Bennawit and Dorothy Bowman, he was a sheet metal fabricator at Specialty Fabricators and a member of Union 19 for over 30 years, until his retirement.
Frank was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. While the Eagles and the Phillies were his favorite to cheer for, it was not uncommon to find other Philadelphia teams on his screen. He was also involved in the Mountville Youth Athletic Association when his children participated, and took on the role of commissioner for a few years.
He is survived by his children: Tyler Bennawit of Elizabethtown, Aaron Bennawit of Denver, CO, and Olivia Bennawit of Mount Wolf; 4 brothers, a sister, and 2 grandchildren. He was preceded in passing by a brother.
Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 3-5 PM on July 15, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. A gathering will follow at the America Legion, 329 Chestnut St. Columbia, PA, beginning at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to Schreiber Pediatrics, schreiberpediatric.org, in Frank's memory. To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com