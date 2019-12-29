Francis Rogers, 91, of Manor Twp., passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Mennonite Home, Lancaster. He was the loving husband of Arlene Rogers, to whom he was married for 64 years.
Born August 19, 1928, in Shamokin, PA, he was a son of the late Charles and Elsie Rogers.
Francis worked as a police officer in Shamokin for 5 years before going to work for RCA in Lancaster where he retired. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, where he served while stationed in Alaska. Francis enjoyed spending time with his wife and family at their cottage in the mountains.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his 2 sons, Kenny Rogers and Donald Rogers (wife Bernadette Rogers); 1 daughter, Linda Birunas (husband Craig Birunas); 5 grandchildren, Lindsay Drace, David Birunas, Cameron Rogers, Melanie Shoemaker, and Angela Harrison; 1 brother, Ronald Rogers of Newark, DE; 1 sister, Barbara Lovett; and 4 great-grandchildren.
He was also predeceased by 2 sisters, Elsie Napolian and May Lake; 5 brothers, Carl, Thomas, William, Charles, and Alfred; and 2 great-grandchildren, Matthew and Asher Drace.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
