Francis R. Resch, 76, of Columbia, PA passed away on April 24, 2023 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. He was the husband of Carol Smith Resch. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Francis A. and Jennie Brayman Resch. He was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School where he served as student body president.
Fran retired from the Columbia Boro School District where he built many relationships with students and staff that spanned beyond the building walls. He was previously employed at the former Harris Hub Co. in Columbia for 27 years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Fran was an avid basketball player, playing on Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings with a pick-up group of his buddies. Fran was known around town for his meticulous grass and spotless car care. He enjoyed watching his grandsons at their sporting events and cheering with the Columbia crowd.
Fran always made time for people. He would help family, friends, neighbors, and kids in the community, and he valued his relationships with people and had a deep love of his home town.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Amy R. wife of Kelly Houck of Columbia; grandsons, Chase and Carter Houck; brothers, Michael husband of Beth Resch of Columbia and Thomas Resch of Lancaster and a sister, Sarah wife of Earl Graham of Columbia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia, PA on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Fr. Daniel Mitzel as Celebrant. A Viewing will be held at the Church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass. Private Interment will be held at a later date.
Fran requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial Contributions in his memory may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA 17512.
