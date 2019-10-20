Francis R. Owsiany, 89, formerly of Lititz, passed away at St. Anne's Retirement Community, Columbia, on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Raymond J. and Sarah A. (Miloszewska) Owsiany. Frank marked 66 years of marriage with his wife Kathryn V. (Goll) Owsiany last June 6th.
A graduate of La Salle High School, Philadelphia, he completed his Bachelor's Degree in accounting at Drexel University. First LT. Owsiany served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a Company Officer with HQ & HQ Company, 2101st SU at Fort George G. Meade, MD.
Always involved in corporate finance as a company controller, Frank last served as Vice-President of Finance at Ellisco, Inc. in Philadelphia.
Frank was a member of St. James Catholic Church, where he was head of finance committee and served on pastoral council, and was a former member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, where he had been an extraordinary minister. He was a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus.
He enjoyed playing baseball at Drexel University as a pitcher. Frank loved his family and quality family time, as well as enjoyed vacations to the Jersey Shore and tending to his ornamental gardens.
In addition to his wife Kathryn, Frank is survived by their children, Francis "Frank" R. Owsiany, Jr., husband of Susan (Glase) of Lititz, Mary Beth, wife of Robert Eckenroth of Reading, Cynthia, wife of Roland Friedrich of York, Lisa, wife of Gilbert Tartaglino of Waterbury, CT, and Christine Owsiany, partner of Kelly Sanger of Mount Joy; as well as 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and Scott and Annette Walters and Patricia Owsiany. Frank was preceded in death by his daughter Judith A. Walters in 1993.
Frank's family will receive family and friends from 10 to 11 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with The Rev. James O'Blaney, C.Ss.R. as Celebrant, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543. Private interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3925 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512.
