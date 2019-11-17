Francis Michael Gatti was born in Philadelphia on June 23, 1956. He was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis ALS or Lou Gehrig's decease in May of 2016 and died on November 12, 2019.
Frank attended Pierce College as an undergraduate and College of Science and Textiles in Philadelphia where he graduated with a degree in accounting.
In 1980 he began working at the Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency, then the Lancaster County Court House and spent most of his professional career as the Chief Financial Officer for the Community Action Program of Lancaster County.
He was an avid Philadelphia Sports fan with his favorite team being the Philadelphia Phillies and enjoyed celebrating the 2008 World Series win by taking his daughter Frankie to the parade. One of his great thrills since his ALS diagnosis was to witness the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Super Bowl championship.
In his spare time he participated in community events including assistant coach of the Ephrata High School Hockey team for over 10 years taking the team to 2 championships. He shared his favorite movie Slapshot with the team and they would often recite verbatim their favorite lines during practices.
Frank was also a member of the Akron Lions Club where he served as the "Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler" or president, he also served as treasurer and committee chair for various events. In 2017-2018 he was the recipient of the prestigious Melvin Jones Award. Part of the Lions Club duties that Frank most enjoyed was providing monthly essay awards for winning entries to the children of Akron Elementary School.
Surviving beside his wife Carmen are three children; stepdaughter, Tiffany (Weachter) wife of Matthew Dormond and mother of Nathan of Ardmore, stepdaughter Alicia (Weachter) wife of Kevin Healey of Philadelphia, and Francesca Gatti of Philadelphia, beloved mother Patricia Gatti (Dougherty), brother Lawrence (Larry) husband of Christine of Holland, PA, sister Annette DiMIchele and bother John both of Philadelphia; 6 nieces, 4 nephews and several grand-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Lawrence (Lardy) R. Gatti and his sister Kathryn (Kate) O'Connor.
In Lancaster county a mass and memorial service will be held at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, PA on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10 AM. Immediately following the service a visitation and luncheon will be held in the Father Jackson Center attached to the church from 11 AM to 2 PM.
In Philadelphia a mass and memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 7056 Tulip Street, Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11 AM. Immediately following the service a visitation and luncheon will be held in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia at webpa.alsa.org or The Akron Lions Club at P.O. Box 64, Akron, Pa 17501 or Hospice and Community Care at hospiceandcommunitycare.org. To leave an on-line Condolence go to www.CremationLancasterPA.com 717-273-6283