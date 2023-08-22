Francis M. "Frank" Schiraldi, 67, of Mount Joy, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Michael and Anna (Colasuonno) Schiraldi. Frank was the husband of Delores (Hess) Schiraldi with whom he celebrated 26 years of marriage.
Frank was a graduate of Regis High School class of 1974 and the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia class of 1979 with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacology. A licensed Pharmacist, most recently he was employed at Perform RX as Manager, Business Intelligence. Frank enjoyed collecting trains, NASCAR, and was a classical piano player.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Delores, is a son, Andrew Hess, husband of Melissa of Upper Chi-Chester, PA, and a grandson, Levi Hess.
A memorial service honoring Frank's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 1 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 12:30 PM to 1 PM. Interment will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
