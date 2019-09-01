Francis Joseph Nikolaus, Jr. 72, of 831 Chestnut St., Columbia, PA died at his residence on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was the husband of Vicki Aston Nikolaus. They were married on November 12, 1977.
Born in Columbia he was the son of the late Francis J. Nikolaus, Sr. and Bernadette Wasche Nikolaus. He retired as a Pretreatment Plant Operator for Y & S Candies. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and sang in the church choir and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2294.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a member of the Old Mill Camp. He was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School Class of 1965. Francis was a devoted family man.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: sons: Francis J. Nikolaus IV husband of Mandy Schlegel of Columbia, James T. Nikolaus husband of Melissa Leto of Wrightsville and step son: Jeremy D. Aston husband of Heather Hess of Columbia. 5 grandchildren: Blake Love, Amber Nikolaus, Kendra Aston, Kylie Nikolaus and Ethan Nikolaus. Brothers: Stephen husband of Marge Nikolaus, Michael husband of Deborah Nikolaus, Robert husband of Joan Nikolaus and sisters: Bernadette wife of James Horn, Paula wife of Stephen Nikolaus, Anita wife of Randy Ross, Regina wife of Dennis Fisher and Paula wife of Michael Diffenderfer all of Columbia. He was predeceased by a son: Francis J. Nikolaus III and a sister: Marie Wiseman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from Holy Trinity Catholic Church 4th & Cherry Streets, Columbia, PA on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00AM with Rev. Fr. Stephen P. Kelley as Celebrant. Final Commendation and Farewell will be in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. The family requests that flowers be omitted.
Memorial contributions in Francis's memory may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512 or to the American Cancer Society Lancaster Unit, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.