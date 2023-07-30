Francis Joseph Haefner, Sr. passed away after a lengthy and courageous battle on Monday, July 24, 2023. Dad was surrounded by many family and friends during the final week of his earthly journey. Born in Lancaster on January 13, 1945, he was the youngest son of Leon and Kathryn Haefner. Francis married Gloria Horner, whom he had met in the Lancaster General hospital kitchen and remained happily married for 56 blessed years until her passing in 2019. Ever since mom's death, Dad was very much looking forward to one day reuniting with his lost love and we take some solace in knowing they are together again.
Mom and Dad counted their many blessings in the form of four children, spread across three decades, resulting in what their children affectionally refer to as two families. Much like his wife, Francis' life was a testament to his faith and love for both God and family. Dad was a devout Catholic and most recently a member of St. James church in Lititz, having previously been a member of Sacred Heart, St. Leo, and St. Anne parishes. Dad was also a very proud graduate of the Lancaster Catholic class of 1962.
Francis spent the majority of his career as a printer for RR Donnelley, taking immense pride in his work. While proud of his career, he was even more so of his family, working various shifts to be able to support, sacrifice, and be present for his family. When dad's "second family" reached sporting age at St. Leo the Great, Dad eagerly volunteered to coach, either as a head coach or as an assistant, in soccer, baseball, softball, and basketball. "Coach" loved relaying the stories from those days, including those of the underdog teams that surprised everyone or the behind-the-back pass he reeled off in a father-son basketball game. But most importantly he loved his players who meant the world to him.
A student of history, Francis especially loved sharing anything involving his local roots and ancestry, including that of his family's Empire brewery, once a mainstay in Lancaster. He was comically bitter that he was too young to taste the beer, unlike his older brothers and sister. Dad also loved television shows that divulged little known historical facts and felt compelled to call his children to pass on that knowledge, insisting it be passed on to his grandchildren as well. We did, and we will miss those phone calls.
Francis is survived by his three sons and one daughter: Francis Haefner, Jr. (Lisa) of Lancaster, David Haefner (Cheryl) of Honeybrook, James Haefner (Stacey) of Lancaster, and Mary Catherine Haefner of Lititz. He is also survived by his grandchildren Andrew Haefner (Ashley), Kathleen Kane (Jason), Sarah Haefner (Daniel), Amanda Stanley (Ryan), Katie Haefner and Ryan Haefner, as well as by his great-grandchildren Elizabeth Hirt, Jade Stanley, and (soon-to-be) Baby Girl Kane. He is also survived by his sister, Josephine Stork, his brother, Henry Haefner (Bernadette), his sister-in-law, Paula Haefner, as well as his mother-in-law, Gloria Horner.
In addition to his parents, Francis was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Haefner, his brother, Leon Haefner, his brother-in-law, Thomas Stork, his daughter-in-law, Victoria Haefner (David), his grandson, Stephen Haefner, and five grandbabies. Additionally, Dad will be greeted at heaven's gate by two precious babies of his own.
Francis led a life well-lived and was a blessing to the many whom he encountered throughout his life, all of whom, we can assure you, he knew by name. Dad will be immeasurably missed, but we are fortunate to have had the opportunity to have known him, to have loved him, and to have been loved by him.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023 from 6 PM-8 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church, Lititz, PA 17543. Friends and family will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, t2t.org.
