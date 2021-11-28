Francis Joseph “Frank” Glick III, 71, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Francis J. Jr. and Caroline (Olsen) Glick. Frank was the husband of Jeanne (Fisk) Glick with whom he celebrated 46 years of marriage this past March 29th.
Frank was a graduate of Grace College class of 1972. He owned and operated F&J Enterprises before his retirement. Frank later worked at the Manheim Auto Auction. He was a member of Community Bible Church in Marietta and Columbia Fish and Game. Frank enjoyed hunting, archery and disaster relief work with Samaritan’s Purse.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Jeanne are three children, Susan Zimmerman, wife of Andrew of Prince George County, VA, William Glick, husband of Lisa of York, and John Glick, husband of Erika of Elizabethtown; nine grandchildren; a sister, Sally Albrecht, wife of Deryl of Medina, OH; and two brothers, Paul Glick, husband of Sharon of Cornwall and Donald Glick, husband of Stephanie of New Holland.
A memorial service honoring Frank’s life will be held at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace College, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake, IN 46590 or Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com