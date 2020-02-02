Francis James Dantro, age 78, a native son of Lancaster, died peacefully on January 8, 2020. Jim, as he was known, is survived by his beloved wife, Alice (Dixon) Dantro. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis Peter Dantro and Elizabeth (Clerico) Dantro of Lancaster, PA and one sister, Elizabeth Judith.
Jim attended Saint Anthony's grammar school and was an altar boy in his Parish. A graduate of Lancaster Catholic High, class of 1960, and Milwaukee School of Engineering.
In high school, he was a shipping clerk at Herr's paper, and later taught slide-rule in college. Jim worked his adult life as a self-employed distributor of books to public libraries and institutions throughout the country.
He started out by submitting a design to Alcoa right out of college and used the proceeds to start his business in Lancaster. He later moved to Chicago and what started with Follett Books, ended with a 50 year profession that enabled him to enrich the lives of so many through books. He was known as a lifelong benefactor to libraries, learning centers, schools and library associations; believing that books paved the roads of life and were the portal to knowledge and freedom. A devout Catholic, Jim and his wife Alice visited Catholic churches all over the country and while working year after year in Europe, attending international book fairs.
Jim was a very humble seller of books until he died. Jim's was very much an Italian-American story, and to those who knew them, Alice and Jim lived an international love story. Thank you to all who made his life so memorable. Contributions in Jim's memory can be made to Historic St. Mary's Catholic Church Library, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
