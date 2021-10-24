Francis J. “Vic” Boswa, 95, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Stanley and Pauline (Lacovich) Boswa. He was married to Barbara J. (Urey) Boswa for 64 years at her death in 2018.
He graduated from Columbia High School in 1943. Vic was a U.S. Army veteran having served during WW II in Europe and the South Pacific during the occupation of Japan. Upon discharge, he returned to Lancaster and became a painter for 42 years. For 32 of those years, he was co-owner of E & C Painting Contractors and worked on many projects in the Lancaster area. He enjoyed fishing and spending time at their cabin in Perry County walking in the woods and watching deer.
Surviving Vic are his two daughters, Cindy MacPherson, wife of Michael of Pequea, and Carol Eyler of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Erin Hines, wife of Aaron, and Kyle MacPherson, both of Lancaster; and a great-granddaughter. In addition to his wife Barbara, Vic was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Joseph, and Jacob Boswa; and two sisters, Elizabeth Foehlinger, and Mary Mimnall.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
