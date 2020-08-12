Francis J. Geltz 1956 - 2020

Francis passed away July 2, 2020 in Austin, Texas, where he lived for 20+ years. He was born in Columbia, PA on April 28, 1956 to Loretta M. (Auer) and Peter M. Geltz. He is survived by 4 sisters: Michaeline (Geltz) wife of Bernard G. Foehlinger of York, PA, Ella M. (Geltz) Coolidge wife of the late Charles Donnan, Cleta S. (Geltz) wife of the late Thomas Fry, Ave Maria (Geltz) wife of Gregory J. Baer and a brother Peter G. Geltz husband of Marlene K. (Weichert), sister-in-law Marylou (Bachman) the wife of his late brother Joseph D. Geltz, all of Columbia, PA and a daughter Elizabeth Ann Geltz, and 5 grandchildren all of Hanover, PA.
Preceding him in death a sister Loretta Ann & his brother Joseph Geltz and parents.
Francis was of the Catholic Faith. In his younger years he enjoyed being a Volunteer Fire Fighter. He also was a volunteer custodian/grounds keeper for his Catholic church and a University in Austin, TX. He was a hard working person throughout his life and created numerous designs to be patented for various products.