Francis J. (Frank) Pierce, 82, of rural Herndon, PA, died at home Friday, July 24, following a life with more major health crises than one person should endure. During his lifetime, he was referred to by his doctors as a miracle of modern science. His determined spirit led him to pursue his life vigorously without being handicapped by his health challenges.
Born October 30, 1937 in Ephrata, Frank was the son of Edward and Marion (Cole) Pierce. He attended Ephrata High School and graduated from Stevens Trade School in Lancaster.
He is survived by his wife, Joanna, his grandson, Erik Ginter, his brother, Thomas, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughters, Jeanne Sue (Stevon) Ginter and Sheryl Ann, a sister, Jean (Ed) McClain, a sister, Teresa (William) Peters, a sister, Frances (George) Givler, a sister, Mary Elizabeth, and a brother, Edward (Betty).
Frank had a colorful life with experiences as disparate as digging graves by hand as a teenager, cutting woodland tracts for firewood, to creating beautiful wedding cakes as a pastry chef and proprietor of the Warwick Pastry Shop. His greatest love was that of the outdoors, especially hunting. That knowledge was honed by years of experience in PA and by yearly trips to Montana and Colorado. He utilized that knowledge in working for the PA Game Commission as a law enforcement officer and in helping to build Middlecreek Wildlife Management Area. His youth spent farming and maintaining the extensive grounds of the Catholic Church in Ephrata with his father led him to manage Elizabeth Farms Christmas Tree Farm. While there, he initiated the use of horses and wagons to develop a choose and cut retail operation. Horses were another love of Frank’s. He spent many years helping his girls and members of a 4-H horse club in Lebanon County to train and show their horses. Following retirement, he continued using his teams of Percherons to give wagon rides for weddings, parades, and other events.
All of these experiences and many more, especially including escapades from his teenage years, formed the basis for hundreds of stories which he would tell with exquisite details at the slightest provocation. His indomitable presence will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are handled by Cremation Services of Lancaster. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later, more COVID safe time. If desired, contributions in Frank’s name can be made to Homeland at Home Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
