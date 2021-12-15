Francis J. “Frank” Novack III, 61, formerly of Oxford, went home to his Heavenly Father on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Green Meadows Rehabilitation Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Francis, Jr., and Peggy M. (Mann) Novack.
Frank was a 1979 graduate of Penn Manor High School. He went on to work as a car salesman for several car dealerships in Lancaster. He enjoyed NASCAR, Philadelphia Eagles football, building models, and keeping up with family and friends on Facebook.
Frank is survived by his sister, Joan Novack, wife of Nelson Saunders of Oxford; a niece, Janeane Novack; a nephew, Jason Novack and numerous extended family members.
A memorial service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 6-6:30 p.m. Private interment will be at the discretion of the family. Online guestbook at
