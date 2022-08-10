Francis "Fran" W. Vuxta, 77, of Elizabethtown, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at home. Born Wednesday, December 6, 1944 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Frank and Margaret (Schmidt) Vuxta. He was married 36 years to Joyce E. (Barth) Vuxta.
Fran was retired from Masonic Village. He was a member of Loyal Order of Moose, #596, Elizabethtown and was made a Pilgrim in 1995. Fran was a member and Past Master of Abraham C. Treichler Lodge #682, F&AM, Elizabethtown.
Fran loved spending time with family. He especially enjoyed camping with grandchildren, referring to them as "campers in training". He enjoyed shooting pool and horseshoes and was known to be especially lucky in the arcade. Fran also loved his yearly Banana Split at Knoebels.
Surviving in addition to his wife Joyce are four children: Jeffrey Vuxta and wife Tammy of Bainbridge; Brian Vuxta and wife Ada of Highspire; Timothy Vuxta and wife Amy of Elizabethtown and Jennifer Miller and husband Christopher of Lebanon; a son-in-law Fred Erb of Mount Joy; nine grandchildren: Brad, Alicia, Heidi, Kristin, Elizabeth, Sydney, Isabella, Angelina and Milena; three step-granddaughters and 6 great-grandchildren.
Fran was predeceased by a daughter, Christina Erb and two grandsons, Scotty Erb and Gabriel Lerch.
Services will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 with public viewing beginning at 12:30 PM. Services will begin at 2:00 PM with the Loyal Order of Moose Service, followed by a Masonic Service, and conclude with a service celebrating Fran's life. Interment will take place in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fran's memory may be made to Mooseheart at www.mosseheart.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.