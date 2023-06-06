Francis E. "Frank" Wolf, Jr., 79, of New Providence, PA, formerly of Norristown, passed away on Sunday evening, June 4, 2023 at Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community in Manheim. Born in Norristown, he was the son of the late Francis E. Wolf, Sr. and Ruth J. Joseph Wolf. Frank was the husband of Carlene A. Hart Wolf for 18 years on April 27.
Frank was a lifelong electrician and retired in 2010 from the City of Lancaster where he was employed as an electrician in the water department for nearly 20 years. He was a volunteer fireman with Phoenixville Fire Company and employed as a firefighter by the City of Lancaster for a short time.
Frank was a steam engine train enthusiast and enjoyed taking excursions on trains powered by steam locomotives. He was also interested in model trains. Frank was deeply committed to his family and expressed his spirituality as a Methodist.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Linda, wife of Scott Fredericks, of York; a grandson, Chris Bunty, partner of Haley Kiick, of York, and their children Callee and Aiden; two step-sons, Dean, husband of Michelle Schaeffer, of Manheim and their son Alex, and Eric, husband of Salamatou Schaeffer, of Tulsa, OK and their children Carrie and Joshua; a sister, Louise, wife of James Plush, of Royersford; and two nieces, Sarah Arsenich, of Royersford, and Christina, wife of Greg Pitchford, of Royersford.
Services are private. If desired, contributions may be made to Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
