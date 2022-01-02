Francis Bruce Heimbach, 79, of Denver, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 27, 2021.
He was born in Allentown to the late Francis E. and Miriam (Hoover) Heimbach and was the husband of Nancy J. (Martin) Heimbach, with whom he shared 35 years of marriage.
In his youth he was very active in Boy Scouts earning Eagle Scout and Eagle Palm awards. In earlier years he enjoyed tennis and later flower and shrubbery gardening. He also enjoyed genealogy, tracing father's family back to 1375. He loved cats and spent many hours with his cat family. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Bruce, a man of faith, is now joyfully and forever with his God and creator of the universe. He loved Jesus with all his heart and attended The Outpouring Church.
Bruce was a graduate of Upper Perkiomen High School Class of 1960 and Franklin & Marshall College Class of 1964. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1968 in the Air Weather Service. He worked as a social worker for the PA Department of Welfare from 1970 to 1989. He then worked as a home building contractor in Lancaster County from 1987 to 1996.
In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived by a step-daughter, Leanne (Troy) Roland, step-son, Randall Newswanger; 4 grandchildren, Amanda (Kyle) Miller, Katrina (Elijah) Swangren, Preston (Kalyn) Roland, and Addison (Jessica) Roland; 7 great-grandchildren, Janelle, Levi, Reagan, Chloe, Renly, Olivia, and Elsie whom he adored; a sister, Beverly (Robert) Hunsicker; niece, Lori Hunsicker Knox (Robert) and nephew, Mark Hunsicker.
A viewing will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, Friday, January 7, 2022, at Refuge Calvary Chapel, 33 S. Railroad Ave., New Holland, followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:00 pm, with Pastor Ed Garner officiating. Interment is private in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bruce's memory may be made to Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.