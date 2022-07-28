Francis A. Noreikis, 76, of Elizabethtown, PA., died July 25, 2022, at home.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy (Messler) Rice-Noreikis, formerly of Johnstown, PA; children, Shelia Rae Day, Frank R. and Daniel R. Noreikis; best friend Coco and neighbor Daisy; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert A. Noreikis.
Private family arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Johnstown, PA. (Richland) Family suggests donations to Hospice and Community Care, 4073 Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA., 17552 in memory of Frank. Online condolences may be posted to www.wharrisfuneralhome.com.
