Francine Rice, 63, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020.
Born in St. Albans, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ralph E. and Rosalie F. Lococo Cronenberg.
She grew up as a proud "military brat" during her father's service in the U.S. Navy. No matter where she lived, she always called New York "home".
She will forever be remembered as someone who was determined, quick-witted, and had a strength that seemed to be unmatched.
She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Lititz.
Francine is survived by her children: Crystal with whom she lived in Lancaster, and Jason of Livonia, MI.
Services will be private. To send a condolence to her family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
