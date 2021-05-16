Francesco "Franco" Antonio Celia, 88, of Manheim was surrounded by his family when he passed away Friday, May 7, 2021. Born in Gasperina, Italy he was the son of the late Innocenzo and Rosie Grace (Martello) Celia. He immigrated to United States in 1953. He was the loving companion and dance partner of Jacqueline Atkinson.
Franco owned and operated a barber and hair stylist business in Pennsauken, New Jersey. His career as a barber began in Lancaster in 1954. He served as a Navy barber on the USS Fremont from 1956-1957.
He was a member of the Lancaster Italian Cultural Society, Lancaster Bocce League, and Lititz Senior Center. His interests included ballroom dancing, and was a classical and flamenco guitarist. Franco was a parishioner at St. Richard Catholic Church in Manheim.
Franco is survived by two nephews, Richard "Rick" Bernhardt (Beth) of Lititz and their children, Alexander (Brie), Madelyn (David), and Samuel; David Bernhardt of Lititz and his children, Andrew and Macy; cousin, Richard "Dick" Bernhardt of Manheim. He was preceded in death by his cousin, Maria (Martello) Bernhardt.
Services and Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Franco's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.