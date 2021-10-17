Frances Squires, a longtime resident of Bainbridge, passed away on October 11, 2021 after a brief illness. She was born on July 21, 1928 in DeRuyter, New York to Earl and Nellie (Hathaway) Stockton.
Frances was a graduate of DeRuyter High School and SUNY Morrisville College. In September 1951 Frances married Clement Squires and they enjoyed 53 years together before his passing in 2004. After starting married life in New York, they later moved to Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and then returning later to Bainbridge, Pennsylvania to retire.
Frances realized her dream in the early 1960’s by becoming a dietitian for Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY, then later for Elizabethtown Area School District, Annville Cleona School District and retired from West York School District. She enjoyed sewing and was extremely gifted at it. In the 1970’s, she had her own business, “Wedding Creations by Frances”, designing and creating wedding fashions for brides to be. Frances also enjoyed gardening, cooking, collecting recipes, putting together puzzles and her dog named Casey and cat named Little Kitty.
Frances is survived by her daughters Linda, wife of Donald Williams of North Haledon, NJ, and Claudette, wife of Barry Smedley of Mount Joy; one granddaughter Angela, wife of Steven Rubin and three great-grandchildren: Jackson, Carson and Camden Rubin. She also leaves behind one brother, Dale Stockton of Castle Creek, NY, and many nieces and nephews. A brother, Lee Stockton predeceased her.
Frances will be happily remembered and dearly missed.
Service and interment will be private. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
A living tribute »