Frances R. Martin, 82, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Lincoln Christian Home. Her husband, Harvey Z. Martin, preceded her in death in 2012.
Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late Norman N. and Mary N. (Reiff) Hoover.
She was a homemaker and a member of Weaverland Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving are nine children: John Roy married to Sheila Martin, Newmanstown, Elaine married to Lowell Martin, Denver, Wilma married to Marvin Fox, Denver, Marie married to Cloyd Martin II, New Holland, Janice married to Jeffrey Martin, East Earl, Brenda married to Heath Nell, Newmanstown, Mary Jane married to Scott Good, Newmanstown, Bernice married to Linford Weaver, East Earl, Regina married to Jay Martin, Denver, 38 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, five siblings: Norman married to Esther Hoover, Paul married to Vera Hoover, Esther married to Marvin Zimmerman, Mary married to David Zimmerman, Alta married to Paul Zimmerman, and two sisters-in-law, Esther Hoover and Annie Hoover.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Branden Martin and two stillborn great-grandsons, and five siblings: Aaron, John, and Harvey Hoover, Martha Nolt, and Anna Zimmerman.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Weaverland Mennonite Church with Bishop Amos G. Martin, Amos K. Martin, David Martin, and Leon B. Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the Martindale Mennonite Reception Center on Tuesday from 2 4 p.m. and 6 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements.
