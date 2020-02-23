Frances "Pauline" Bonham of Mount Joy, PA passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. She was married to Earnest Wayne Bonham for 62 years prior to his passing in August, 2011.
Pauline owned and operated her own hair salon in Marietta, PA. She also was employed by Wyeth Labs, Burpee Seeds, and Kinsey's Archery. She was a member of the Mount Joy Church of God. Pauline was an avid reader and enjoyed novels written by Danielle Steele. One of her greatest joys was visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Up until the end, one of Pauline's biggest joys was her great-great-granddaughter, Jaiden. They spent many hours playing and pretending.
Born 8/05/1933 in Omaha, IL, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Flossie Caswell.
She will be missed by her 2 sons, Michael W. husband of Loura, Pasadena, MD, and Patrick R. husband of Cheryl Bailey Bonham. Her 4 grandchildren, Jennifer wife of Lawrence WallaceII, Ashley wife of Ian Gantz, Bradley Bonham husband of Katie, and Michael Bonham husband of Amanda. Pauline also had 6 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Hannah, Brice, Logan, Finn and Max, and 1 great-great-granddaughter, Jaiden Vazquez. She was preceded in death by 3 sisters and 1 brother.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 1 pm at the Salunga Brethren Cemetery, Holland Street, Salunga, PA 17538.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »