Frances Patricia Wise

Frances Link Wise, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior June 4, 2020. Well loved by friends and family, she had a wonderful heart full of love for her church, Grace Point Church of the Nazarene in Ephrata, PA. Fran, originally from Lancaster, PA enjoyed school and valued education highly, she was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 1956. She tried to attend as many high school reunions as possible as she enjoyed reconnecting with her classmates. She spent her entire life in the nursing field and graduated from Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing, class of 59. Her nursing career spanned many years at Reading Hospital, Reading, PA where she worked in many different departments utilizing her numerous skills. She loved all animals as well, and extended great care to many. Her hobbies included crochet, plaster crafts, and flower arranging and home decor! She loved entertaining guests and creating a meal for her family. She learned to play the organ at 70 years of age! Board games were a favorite along with winning at every chance!
Daughter of the late Rodney E. Link and Dorothy E. Link. Fran was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey L. Wise. Fran is survived by a loving and devoted husband, George R. Wise and daughter, Jodi Wise Farris, wife to Jack Farris, Fort Worth, Texas along with grandson, John Farris, and granddaughter, Dr. Alexa Farris Royston, husband Phil Royston, and great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Cooper Royston. Brother, Gordon Link, wife Jane, nephew Aaron, niece, Christina Link Mindemann; husband Paul, and two great nieces, Tovah and Rinah. Extended family of three loved half-sisters, includes Linda Peterson, Nevada, Jeannie Hatcher and Harriet Reynolds, New Mexico, and their children. In September of 2019, George Ross and Fran were extremely happy to have celebrated a life of 60 years together. Dancing with her loving husband was among her favorite activities!
To share online condolences with the family, please visit http://www.legacy.com/guestbook/DignityMemorial/guestbook.aspx?n=frances-wise&pid=196312995
