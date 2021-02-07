Frances May Scheid

Frances May Scheid, 76, of East Lampeter Twp., passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster she was a daughter of the late Frank and Maude (Kline) Heisler. Frances was the loving wife of Robert F. Scheid, and they recently celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Frances devoted her time to her home and family. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing, and especially loved going shopping and adding pieces to her giraffe collection. She had a special place in her heart for her pets, and will be especially missed by her Yorkies, Chloe and Missy.

Along with her husband, Frances is survived by her daughter, Karen Roten, and her grandchildren, Amanda Herr, Corey Roten and Alexander Roten. Also surviving is her sister, Clara M. Heisler.

Frances will be laid to rest at Conestoga Memorial Park. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com

