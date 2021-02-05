Frances M. Zimmerman, 97, of Farmersville, passed away at the home of her niece Katie Z. Shirk on Thursday, February 4, 2021.
She was born in Earl Township to the late Joseph E. and Hettie (Martin) Zimmerman.
She was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church.
Frances was a homemaker.
Frances is survived by a brother, David M. Zimmerman of New Holland, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Hettie Ann, wife of the late Eli S. Shirk and three brothers, George M., Enos M. and Joseph M. Zimmerman.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 7, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the residence of Eli Z. Shirk, 81 N. Farmersville Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021, at 12:30 PM at the residence of Eli Z. Shirk, with further services at 1:00 PM at the Groffdale Frame Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Ephrata with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
