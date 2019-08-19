Frances M. Zellers

Frances M. (Morano) Zellers, 82, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Hamilton Arms. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Bokeno) Morano. She was the beloved wife of the late George C. Zellers, Jr.
Frances was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lancaster and later St. John's UCC. She was a hard worker and most recently worked at Calvary Homes. She was smart as a whip and enjoyed playing Trivial Pursuit with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her adventurous spirit.
Frances is survived by her son George J. Zellers (Cathy Adams) of Lancaster; her grandchildren: Lena Zellers-Picciano (Steven) and Michael Zellers (Rebecca Switzer) all of Pittsburgh; a great-granddaughter Blake A. Zellers, her sister Joanne Morano of Lancaster and her grand puppies: Geno and Rey. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her son Michael M. Zellers and her sisters: Mary and Lucille Morano.
A Visitation will be held from 2PM-4PM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
