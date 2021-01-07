Frances M. Webb, 51, of Columbia, passed away on January 4, 2021. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late John and Virginia Mae Stiffler Webb. Fran was employed as a lead packer in the shipping department of the Susquehanna Glass Factory, Columbia. She enjoyed 70's and 80's rock music, especially the Scorpions and attending concerts.
She is survived by her companion of 16 years, Samuel C. Edye; children, Kayla M., wife of Richard E. Sharp III and Dillian M. Edye; grandchildren, Samantha, Richard E. IV and Kyli. Her brothers, Richard E. Stiffler; David C. Stiffler and sisters, Patty Ann Alvelo; Deb Swift and Stephanie, wife of Chuck Heath also survive. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Michael, Ronnie, Sandy and Sue.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA from Noon until 1:30 p.m. A graveside service in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens will follow beginning at 2:00 p.m.
If desired, contributions in Fran's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
