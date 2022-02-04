Frances M. Nelson, 82, of Ephrata, PA and formerly of Lebanon, PA, passed away on January 30, 2022 while in the loving care of the nursing staff of Ephrata Manor. Fran was a warm and gentle soul, with a tremendous sense of humor, a propensity for storytelling and an abiding faith in an unconditionally loving God.
Frances, daughter of the late Clarence L. and Phoebe R. (Wert) Malin, was born in Elizabeth Township, PA and graduated from Lebanon High School. She had been employed at the former Hesteco Dress Co. as a supervisor and at the former Gerber Co. as a shift manager in the cutting department. She also worked at Heritage Custom Kitchens for 12 years and was the co-owner and operator of Nelson Custom Woodworking with her husband Donald. Fran later retired from CRW Enterprises in 2008.
In her younger years, Fran enjoyed singing at church with her family, bowling at Dutch Bowl and the Ephrata Lanes, and taking “Shop til you Drop” trips with her dear late sister-in-law Marjie Malin. In her twilight years she loved cheering on the Phillies, watching golf, reading and hosting neighbors and family in her home. Despite her introverted nature, Fran kept a robust social calendar including her outings with the “Monday Lunch Bunch”, Elks dinners, annual Malin Pig Roast and the Classmates of 57 gatherings. She also volunteered her time with the Alzheimer’s Walk and Meals on Wheels.
Fran was a social hub on Jeff Avenue, where she resided for 32 years. Countless hours were spent sitting at her kitchen counter, enjoying conversation and snacks. The family would like to thank these neighbors for being a daily light in Frances’s life, especially her “adopted daughter” Rumina Feyerhern and Wanda & Joel Knabel.
She is survived by three children: Debra J., wife of Perry Keener of Ephrata, PA, Donald J. Nelson, husband of Jackie, of Ephrata, PA, and Sandra J., wife of Paul “Sam” Condida of Terre Hill, PA; seven grandchildren: Amanda Nelson Stolzfus, Becky Bathurst, Donald J. “Don” Nelson, Stephanie Keller, Jordan Keener, Isaac Condida, and Zachary Condida; five great-grandchildren: Junia, Oliver, Emma, Cecelia and Maybelle Frances (due for arrival in March).
Also surviving are five beloved siblings: Joseph L. Malin, R. David Malin, Margaret R. Donmoyer, Catherine L. Stohler, and Anna Mae Heilman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Donald Nelson, her loving partner of 24 years, Judy A. Miles, a sister, Mary E. Tolley and a brother, Howard K. Malin.
A private service for family is planned at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St. Ephrata, PA 17522 on Thursday, Feb 3 at 10:30. An outdoor memorial service is being planned for the early summer. Place of interment will be Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
A living tribute »