Frances M. Martin, 90, of Fairmount Homes, formerly of East Earl, died Thursday evening at Fairmount Homes. Her husband, Clyde W. Martin, preceded her in death in 2019. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Jonathan and Elizabeth (Martin) Shirk.
Frances was a homemaker and a member of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community. At church, she was involved in the sewing circle, serving as president for many years and as a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, and her family has many fond memories of her delicious meals. She hand quilted a quilt for each of her grandchildren.
Surviving are five children: Nelson married to Susan (Gingrich) Martin, Ephrata, Linda married to Jay Good, Sparta, MO, LaVern married to Beth (Wagner) Martin, Columbia, Karen married to Dennis Stoner, East Earl, Clifford married to Holly (Knepp) Martin, East Petersburg, 17 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four siblings: Helen Shirk, Elizabeth Diffenderfer, Grace Sauder and John Shirk.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Rd., East Earl. A visitation will precede the service from 2 4 p.m. Burial will be private in the adjoining church cemetery. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
