Frances M. "Fran" Weaver, 86, of Manheim, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center. Fran was the kindest person here on earth, and Heaven has gained an earthly Angel. Born in Annville, she was the daughter of the late John and Stella Flory Lash. She was the loving wife of Donald L. Weaver and they observed their 64th wedding anniversary in September of last year. For many years Fran worked as a seamstress for various garment manufacturing companies. She was a 1954 graduate of Annville High School. Fran was an active and faithful member of East Fairview Church of the Brethren, Manheim. Fran and her husband Don were passionate Manheim Central Baron sports fans, and they attended football games and supported all the teams. Fran and Don also traveled with friends driving their Street Rods, a 1938 Chevy Convertible and a 1937 Chevy Pickup, visiting areas of Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Fran's interests included knitting, crocheting, crafts of all types, and flower gardening. Throughout her whole life Fran had an engaging, giving personality, and would make friends everywhere she went. People of all walks of life were important to her. Fran was her children's and grandchildren's greatest fan. Fran deeply loved her husband, children, and grandchildren, and each day taught them about unconditional love. She was a champion for her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Don, is a son, John E. husband of Lori Weaver of Manheim, a daughter, Kathy A. Smith companion of Jeff Dissinger of Manheim, three grandchildren: John D. Weaver of Littleton, CO, Melissa Hollinger of Philadelphia, Ryan Smith fiancé of Nhi Truong of Sarasota, FL, and three sisters: Doris, June, Virginia. Preceding her in death are two brothers: Gerald, Butch, and two sisters: Charlotte, and Margaret.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Fran's Funeral Service from the East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM (Noon). There will be a viewing at the church on Monday morning from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
