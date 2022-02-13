Frances M. (Aldinger) Coble, 92, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Emerald Rehab & Healthcare Center, Elizabethtown. Born Saturday, February 1, 1930, in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Thompson) Aldinger. She was married to Eugene E. Coble for over 51 years until his death on Wednesday, February 2, 2000.
Frances was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Elizabethtown.
She is survived by three children: Marlin R. Coble, married to Erline, of Bainbridge, Keith E. Coble, married to Kimberly, of Elizabethtown and Karen M. Roeting, married to Charles, of Harrisburg. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and a brother, Frank C. Aldinger, married to Gloria, of Elizabethtown, as well as Frances’s extended family and caring friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy K. Coble and an infant sister, Betty Jane Aldinger.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543 with Pastor David Woolverton officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frances’s memory to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, or to a charity of one’s choice.
