Frances Louise Young, age 82, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on June 4, 2021.
A graduate of Johnstown High School, Fran met her husband of 58 years, Donald Lester Young, while square dancing; married six years later, and then moved to Lancaster County.
She worked for Baltimore Life Insurance, Johnstown, before marriage. Later, she was a volunteer and board member at the Leola Library.
Fran attended St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, where she taught CCD and Sunday School for many years.
Her love of creating hand-crafted items led her to involvement with the church holiday bazaar and various craft shows, and also a business venture with her sister. Fran's hands were rarely still, and her painted and sewn American Primitive style pieces still decorate the homes of family, friends and customers. She was an avid birder who enjoyed being outside watching nature and gardening.
Fran is survived by her husband, Donald, their son, Jeffrey and partner, Dyane, of Ephrata, son, Gerald and spouse, Shama, of York, daughter, Jennifer and spouse, Susan, of Columbia, and two grandchildren, Kaidin and Asha. She is also survived by her brother, Herbert of Lancaster, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Isadore and Mary Hornick, sister, Mary, brother, Charles, sister, Gertrude, brother, Gene, sister, Helen, and brother, Francis.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 4:30pm at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 3:30pm. At the request of the family, guests will be required to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
