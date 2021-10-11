Frances Lorraine Book of Mount Joy went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 10, 2021 after a brief stay at Paramount Senior Living. Born October 19, 1942 in Garrett, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Archie and Corrine Fike and the wife of the late Rev. Jerel Book. Frances and Jerel served together in pastoral ministry for over 35 years in the BIC church. Frances was an active member of the Mount Pleasant BIC Church, where she coordinated the Hospitality and Decorating ministry. She loved to create beautiful crafts with her hands (painting, needlepoint, jewelry, sewing, etc.) and also enjoyed singing and gardening. Most of all, she loved being with her family: cooking, praying, and caring for them.
Frances is survived by her sons, Michael (wife Kay) and Anthony (wife Heather) Book as well as five grandchildren: Rochelle (husband Nate) Pontz, Chelsea (husband Jon) Bright, David, Robert, and Timothy Book. She also has two nieces: Dawn Sorg and Lori Berkey. She was preceded in death by her sister Erma Slessman (husband Larry). The family wishes to thank friends and family who have prayed, visited, and cared for Frances over the years, especially during the past several months.
A funeral service will be held at Mt. Pleasant BIC Church on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. after a brief time of viewing and visitation from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Pleasant BIC Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt.Pleasant BIC Church at 1756 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send online condolences, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
