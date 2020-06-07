Frances Lorraine Besch, 87, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Friday May, 29, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Clara (Wise) Hammel. She was the loving wife of the late Richard C. Besch, who passed away in 1988.
After the death of her husband she moved to Delaware to her second home on the bay where family and friends would gather every weekend for good times. Camping was something else that she enjoyed with her family and friends.
Lorraine was a member at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Millersville.
She is survived by her three children, Richard C. Besch, Jr., husband of Donna, Cindy Eshbach, wife of Chris, and David Besch, her siblings; Jim Hammel, husband of Liz, Dana Gainer, and John Gainer, husband of Audrey, she is also survived by four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by a sister, Juel Stevens.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »