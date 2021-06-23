Frances J. Spangle, 76, of Mechanicsburg, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at UPMC Harrisburg.
Born August 22, 1944 in Shreveport, LA, Frances was the daughter of the late Francis and Audrey (Cliber) Lockard. Frances graduated from Altoona High School and went on to flourish as a freelance artist. Her career was a product of her exemplary skills and creativity seen in various forms of art that she crafted. Frances created countless landscape paintings, portraits, and pottery products. With lots of hard work and before her retirement, Frances established art studios in her home and in Brickerville, PA.
Aside from creating unique artwork, Frances generously dedicated time towards teaching others through private workshops as well. She was a member of the Lancaster Art Association and the Village Art Association.
In years past, Frances found joy in playing the piano and taking care of the family home. She enjoyed taking care of her family and husband. Her memory and artwork will forever be cherished by her family and she will be dearly missed by all.
Frances is survived by her two sons: Robert Spangle and Jeffrey Spangle; as well as two sisters: Pamella Gecan wife of Thomas and Celeste Patz wife of Edward. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Kenneth Spangle, who passed away in August of 2020.
Family and friends will be received at Grace Church, 501 W. Lincoln Avenue, Lititz, PA 17543 on Saturday June 26, 2021 from 10AM to 11AM. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11AM. Interment will be held privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Frances can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 and/or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
