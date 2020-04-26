Frances J. "Sissy" Trego, 83, formerly of Churchtown, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Zerbe Sisters Retirement Community after a battle with dementia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Louis F. Trego, in 2016.
Born in Caernarvon Twp., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ella (Hurst) Harsh.
Sissy retired in 1997 from the former Caernarvon Elementary School as a custodian. She had also worked in a sewing factory and at Fran's Gift Shop.
She was a member of Churchtown United Methodist Church where she formerly taught Vacation Bible School and was president of United Methodist Women. She was also a member for many years of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Caernarvon Fire Company, and a life member of the Caernarvon Fire Company. In earlier years, she enjoyed vacationing in the mountains and snowmobiling.
The last of her immediate family, she is survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were six siblings: Woodrow Harsh, Carl Harsh, Malcolm Harsh, Edna Summers, Virginia Spotts, and Florence J. Summers.
A private graveside service will be held at the United Methodist Cemetery of Churchtown with Pastor David Kling officiating. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to Churchtown United Methodist Church, 2170 Main St., Narvon, PA 17555 or Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St., Narvon, PA 17555. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
