Frances J. Hartman (Fran), age 85 years, of Akron, PA passed away February 11, 2022 at home of natural causes.
Fran was born in Lancaster, PA on September 11, 1936 a daughter of the late Eugene & Frances (Cramer) Leonhard. She was the loving wife of Dale P. Hartman of Akron with whom she celebrated 66 years of marriage on August 7, 2021.
She was the oldest of 3 children, along with her two brothers, John A. Leonhard (Karen) and the late Albert C. Leonhard.
A 1954 graduate of J.P. McCaskey, Fran worked various jobs before helping her husband Dale establish their family business in 1967 Lancaster County Marine, Inc. in Akron, PA. She previously worked as a secretary at Armstrong World Industries, an Avon lady, the USDA Livestock Market Reporter at Lancaster Stockyards, and Cub Scout Den Mother, but above all these her most important "job" was taking care of her family and others who became like family.
Fran attended Calvary Church in Lancaster for over 30 years.
She loved working with her family and would faithfully make a home-cooked meal each day so they could all eat together. Fran was always putting others first.
She enjoyed travelling with her husband and family, boating, knitting and crafts, square dancing, and was at all musical performances of her children and grandchildren. Fran was a wonderful encourager to all. She was blessed to spend time with her 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Dale P. Hartman and 2 sons Dale E. Hartman (Naomi) and Duane E. Hartman (Teresa). Grandchildren Sarah F. Shanely (Derek), Susanna R. MacLeod (Colin), Laura E. Patrick (Brian) and Isaiah D.E. Hartman. Great-grandchildren Brody Patrick, Westin Patrick, Lewis MacLeod, Lucas Shanely, Neil MacLeod and Katherine MacLeod.
Funeral service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Public memorial services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 3 p.m. Friends will be received before the service from 2-3 p.m.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
